Bowling alleys allowed to reopen in Ohio this week; some choose to stay closed

Hi ya’ll! We miss seeing you on the lanes and dance floor! However, we are waiting to re-open until we are certain that we have taken an informed and intentional approach to doing so safely. Our community of unique patrons is what makes Mahall’s great and we want to ensure we take every possible step to promote customer and staff safety. In the meantime, we are working on some exciting changes to our space that we can’t wait to share with you! Our kitchen is also open for take-out Wed-Sat, 5-9pm! We look forward to seeing your beautiful faces again soon! ❤️🎳 . Photo by @anthonyrenczphoto