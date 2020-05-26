Elyria Catholic in good hands with Frantz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re not allowed to take yourself to the gym ... bring the gym home to you. That’s exactly what Jaret Frantz did.
When the quarantine hit, the All-Conference receiver at Elyria Catholic did what he always does on the field. He moved quickly, asking coach Brian Fox for just a few things.
“I said that I wouldn’t be able to put on all the weight and strength that I need for this upcoming season, with everything being closed,” Frantz says. “So he figured I could get a pickup truck (to haul weights from the high school), and now I can get everything I really need in here.”
And it’s more than weights. It’s also a JUGS machine, to pull in pass after pass after pass, every chance he gets. It’s those hands that have racked up 15 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards the past two seasons. That have made him first-team All-Great Lakes conference, and landed him five Division 1 offers already. But there’s more to be done in his senior season.
“The first two years I played varsity, we made the playoffs,” Frantz says. “So this year, my senior year, was supposed to be the year I stepped it up and brought home a state championship. So if we don’t have a season, that would be terrible. But I feel especially bad for the other guys.”
In other words, those who don’t have an offer yet.
Frantz has it all. Strong leadership. Great hands. And a drive that even a quarantine can’t stop.
“It just depends on the kid,” Frantz says. “I’m waking up early and getting after it.”
