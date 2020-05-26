2 employees at Beachwood Giant Eagle test positive for COVID-19

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two employees at the Beachwood Giant Eagle store have tested positive for COVID-19.
The employees last days of work were May 12 and May 14.
“Our focus is on ensuring that the affected Team Members are cared for and that others who may have come into close contact with the individuals are appropriately notified,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan.
Donovan added they are continuing their “rigorous sanitization efforts throughout this, and all, stores”.
