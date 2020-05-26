2,002 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 33,006 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 2,002 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 33,006 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, director of the state’s Department of Health, held a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tuesday’s remarks from the Governor come as several additional business sectors are permitted to reopen, including fitness centers and public pools, as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan.
As of May 25, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 5,310 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is primarily being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 2,179 cases and 199 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,579 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,450 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
