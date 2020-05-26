Gov. DeWine expects ‘more and more people will wear a mask’ to protect others from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday that he believes more Ohioans will start to wear facial coverings when out in public places.
The Governor was asked about the use of masks during a regular COVID-19 briefing from Columbus on Tuesday.
“Not only do people die from this, but people get horribly sick from this,” Gov. DeWine stated. “I think as that reality sinks in, I think more and more people will wear a mask.”
The Governor’s remarks on Tuesday come following a weekend appearance on TV, where he said facial coverings should not be a political issue, but rather a public health safety measure.
“This an issue of how do I protect my neighbor? How do I protect people that I love? How do I protect people I don’t even know? We need to get this beyond this is some sort of political issue,” Gov. DeWine added.
The Ohio Governor previously directed all customers to wear masks while shopping in stores, but that order was later revised to only a strong recommendation while out in public.
Employees in Ohio businesses are still required to wear masks while working if they are able to do so.
As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported at least 2,002 COVID-19 deaths and 33,006 total cases statewide.
