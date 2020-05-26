Gov. Mike DeWine condemns threats against Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes, and daughter Rep. Emilia Sykes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and her father, Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes, were threatened over the weekend.
On Tuesday evening, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement via Twitter regarding the menacing behavior:
Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said Emilia Sykes immediately reported the threats on Saturday afternoon.
The identity of the caller is unknown, and the case has been handed over to Akron detectives, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
