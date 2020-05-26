Have a virtually ‘Otterly Amazing’ Saturday with the Akron Zoo

Register now for our virtual event, Otterly Amazing, on Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Zoom. A limited number of spots are available, so don't wait: https://www.akronzoo.org/otterly-amazing The event will feature a training session with Molly the otter, a keeper talk, an enrichment session and a presentation from the International Otter Survival Fund in Scotland.