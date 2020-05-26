Have a virtually ‘Otterly Amazing’ Saturday with the Akron Zoo

By Rachel Vadaj | May 26, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 6:32 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you miss being able to hang out with the otters at the Akron Zoo?

Well now you can get your fix with their first virtual event that’s set to be “Otterly Amazing!”

The Akron Zoo’s Otterly Amazing event will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 30, on Zoom.

From the comfort of your computer, you’ll get to hear from an Akron Zoo zookeeper, watch a training session with Molly the otter, and see a session all the way from Scotland at the International Otter Survival Fund.

To join the fun, register on the zoo’s website by clicking here.

Otterly Amazing

Posted by Akron Zoo on Saturday, May 23, 2020

