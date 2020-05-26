Long lines, technical issues already reported as Ohio BMV locations reopen (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations are permitted to operate on Tuesday for the first time since the order to close in mid-March, but some customers are already reporting a rocky start to the reopenings.
19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor took these photos at the BMV location in Shaker Heights at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, showing long lines wrapping through the shopping center 15 minutes before the location even opens.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted previously pleaded with Ohioans to complete BMV services on the agency’s website instead of going to physical locations or to take advantage of the “Get In Line, Online” program, which allows customers to reserve a time slot to attend in-person at select offices.
“We don’t want large crowds. We don’t want everybody rushing back,” Lt. Gov. Husted said at the beginning of May. “We are creating an online system to do that so we have an orderly process for when we restart the BMVs to avoid a large rush of people coming at the same time.”
In addition to the anticipated long wait times, officials say the driver’s license machine at the Shaker Heights office is down, forcing customers to go to different locations.
Due to the coronavirus-related closure of 181 Ohio BMV locations, the state will not punish drivers for expired licenses during a 90-day grace period that begins once the state of emergency ends.
