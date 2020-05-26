Mayfield Heights dentist using a laser to drastically reduce COVID-19 exposure during visits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Mayfield Heights dentist is going beyond PPE and using a laser for treatments and procedures to greatly enhance safety for patients and staff.
“The more we could do to minimize any kind of potential issues with the aerosol or aerosol generation, that’s what we wanted to do,” said Dr. Jason Schermer of Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook in Mayfield Heights.
Dr. Schermer invested in an enhancement to his Solea tissue laser.
It boasts a surface temperature of 1,000 degrees C that kills viruses, and reduces dental splatter and aerosols by up to 95% compared to traditional hand pieces, or drills.
The American Dental Association is recommending dentists use clinical techniques that “reduce aerosol production as much as possible, as the transmission of COVID-19 seems to occur via droplets and aerosols.”
“There is really no mist generated. And any mist that is generated, that puff vaporizes the bacteria or viruses in that location. Any mist that is there, it’s a lot cleaner.” he said.
Patient Micahel Bialis says he and his wife have been extremely cautious to limit their exposure, but he needed to come in to Dr. Schermer for treatment.
“I have trust in my dentist I know he will do the necessary effort to make sure we are safe coming in. Certainly that’s the way he handled things," he said.
Dr. Schermer says they’re using the Solea laser for filling work, bonding, and gum work, which is the majority of their restorative patients.
There’s less water, and air, and they’re not using anesthetic as often, eliminating another port of entry.
He says this tool also allows them to do more things start to finish in one step, without stitches, or return visits, and less exposure.
Dr. Schermer says he is not adding a surcharge to bills due to COVID-19 precautions like these.
“It’s the cost of doing business,” he said.
He’ll be using it for years to come, to protect everyone in other times, not just now, like flu season.
“Whether it’s COVID, some other virus, or some other issue, if we can reduce the aerosol and reduce the risk starting now, going forward, that’s beneficial for me, it’s beneficial for my family, for my staff and my staff’s families and most importantly for my patients and their families. Everyone is entrusting their health and their well-being wherever they go,” he said.
