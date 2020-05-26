Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine, near 90 degrees, and humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I do not see any little boundaries or triggers today and tonight to get organized thunderstorms going. Other than a small chance of a lake breeze thunderstorm, I think we will stay dry. The additional sun will easily allow temperatures to soar well into the 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. Today has a high potential of being the warmest day of 2020 so far in Cleveland. The record high in Cleveland today is 89 degrees. We will be around that number. It will be humid as well. The wind will be light. I went with a clear sky tonight and warm. We will fall into the 60s overnight.