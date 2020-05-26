ODOT addresses perennial problem of dead trees along the Shoreway in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are once again removing dead trees and planting new trees along the Shoreway in Cleveland.
19 News has been reporting on the story extensively, dating back to 2017, when the trees were first planted as part of the Lakefront West project, transitioning the Shoreway into a Boulevard.
In 2018, one year after the initial planting, many of the trees died.
One year later, in 2019, the new trees were also dead.
“In mid-May work started in the median to remove dead trees, improve tree planting conditions, plant 51 condition-tolerant trees, plant 100 trees outside of the median, and ornamental grasses that are more suitable for the environmental conditions present,” said ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland.
Davey Tree has been hired as a consultant to oversee the planting of the trees.
Soil and root samples were taken to better understand why the trees weren’t growing.
“Conditions in certain areas along the Shoreway weren’t conducive to trees and landscaping,” said MacFarland.
The project, a partnership with the city of Cleveland and Cleveland Metroparks has been under scrutiny, with some viewers asking 19 News to investigate.
McFarland insists no new taxpayer dollars are being spent on the removal and replanting of trees and that it fits into the original project.
ODOT has been consistent over the years in saying the cost of replanting was covered by the landscaper because the initial trees did not survive the original one year guarantee.
It’s unclear how long the new project will take.
“Make sure we’re doing it exactly how it should be so they can thrive and survive and we wont have to dig them out again," McFarland said.
Because of the replanting, there are intermittent lane closures.
