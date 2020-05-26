Ohio National Guard to assist with wide-scale COVID-19 testing at state’s nursing homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio National Guard is being called in to assist with a wide-scale testing program inside the state’s long-term care facilities.
Gov. Mike DeWine said, beginning this week, the medically-trained personnel with the Ohio National Guard and health agencies on the state and local levels will ramp up testing efforts in the state’s 960 nursing homes.
All staff members will be tested in addition to certain residents who may have come in contact with the coronavirus.
The Governor said testing will begin with staff at the facilities because they are likely the carriers of the coronavirus into Ohio’s nursing homes since visitations have been restricted.
Swab testing will begin in long-term care facilities that have a history of COVID-19 infections. Approximately 200 of Ohio’s 960 have reported coronavirus infections.
Residents in Ohio’s long-term care facilities account for approximately 70% of that state’s COVID-19 cases.
