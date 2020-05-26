Ohio pools reopen with new guidelines to help prevent spread of coronavirus

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Seven Hills opened its recreation center and indoor pool at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday with many taking advantage of the early start.
“It felt great to get back in the water and get swimming again,” says Bill Tyburski. “It’s been since March 14. The last time I swam, I didn’t have beard.”
“We think we have a good plan in place,” says Mayor Anthony Biasiotta. “The safety of our workers, residents, and members is paramount.”
The city will follow Ohio’s guidelines, which include an emphasis on social distancing, mask wearing when entering and exiting the facility, limits on those in the showers, restrictions on the number of lockers used, and discouraging of groups congregating.
“People need their fitness, people need their socialization when it’s safe to do so,” says Mayor Biasiotta. ’We’re cautiously optimistic about opening today. We’ve had numerous calls."
“I’m a little concerned. I’m not worried enough not to come swim,” says Tyburski.
The city will phase in other summer activities with adult programs beginning next Monday, June 1, and youth programs starting by mid-summer.
