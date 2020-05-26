Pregnant with Possibilities hosting diaper drive-thru distribution in Maple Heights for families in need

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Pregnant with Possibilities is helping families in need during the coronavirus crisis by hosting a drive-thru distribution of baby essential items for families in need at their Maple Heights facility.
Families who come will receive a distribution of diapers, wipes, baby formula, and baby food from 12-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
The Pregnant with Possibilities Resource Center is located at 16004 Broadway Ave, Suite 203.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has served over 200 families with essential items.
Pregnant with Possibilities describes itself as a nonprofit organization dedicated to teen pregnancy prevention, positive birth outcomes among pregnant women, and preventing subsequent births to non-equipped women and teenage girls in urban communities.
The organization is also helping mothers virtually to accommodate social distancing guidelines with their Making Opportunities Matter (MOM) program.
It’s a free virtual 12-week course for pregnant women and new mothers designed to empower and educate women to identify stress, explore areas for growth, and focus on parenting possibilities.
Pregnant with Possibilities said the topics covered during this iteration of the MOM program include parenting & present, budgeting and financial literacy, goal setting, safe sleeping, stress and time management, community resources, and more.
