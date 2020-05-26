Record heat across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday

19 First Alert Forecast - Record Heat for 5/26/2020
By Jeff Tanchak | May 26, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 5:15 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another day with temperatures around 90 degrees.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting the first 90-degree day in Cleveland this year.

This will break the record.

There will be more sunshine today and very little chance of thunderstorms.

Here’s a look at the forecast highs this afternoon and the record high in the official observation sites.

The extended forecast is indicating a noticeable drop in temperature heading into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.