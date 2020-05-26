Record heat across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another day with temperatures around 90 degrees.
The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting the first 90-degree day in Cleveland this year.
This will break the record.
There will be more sunshine today and very little chance of thunderstorms.
Here’s a look at the forecast highs this afternoon and the record high in the official observation sites.
The extended forecast is indicating a noticeable drop in temperature heading into the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.