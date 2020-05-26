Teen boy found fatally shot in middle of road; Cleveland police investigating 2nd homicide in same area just 5 minutes prior

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police homicide detectives are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred in the same West side neighborhood within five minutes of each other.
The first shooting was reported on Monday at approximately 9:50 p.m. on West 85th Street near the intersection with Detroit Avenue.
Police found the 31-year-old male shooting victim on the front porch of the home.
According to police, residents in the area told detectives that they heard shots fired in the area and found the man on the porch bleeding. A male was then seen fleeing the area.
The unidentified victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. He was pronounced dead a day later at the hospital on Tuesday morning.
Approximately five minutes after the first shooting was reported, at 9:55 p.m. on Memorial Day, police responded to a second scene on Detroit Avenue near West 83rd Street.
The victim, believed to be between the ages of 14 and 16 years old, was found shot in the upper body and unresponsive in the middle of the intersection.
Paramedics took the boy to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.
According to investigators, detectives believe the car the victim was in at the time was stopped at a traffic light when an unknown male suspect ran up and got into the backseat.
Residents told police they heard gunshots and then saw the victim in the intersection while the vehicle was gone.
No arrests have been made in either case.
A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police are still working to determine if the incidents are connect.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings should contact police immediately.
