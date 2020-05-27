Blank Boutique in Mentor is adapting to changing clothing trends because of Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to one boutique owner the coronavirus has now changed clothing trends.
In the times of Covid-19 Blank Boutique in Mentor inside Johnnycake Ridge Concord Plaza has learned to adapt.
Owner Angie Hemly said it’s what she has had to do to survive.
“We have people buying a lot of joggers and blazers, we have what we call zoom blazers so they are sitting around the house in their joggers or pajamas and they need to go to a meeting on zoom and they just throw on a blazer and it works perfectly," Hemly said.
Since the pandemic formal dress sales have gone down 80 percent, but Hemly said she’s already sold over a hundred fashionable face masks.
They have shirts with built in masks too.
Hemly said after the boutique reopened she’s seen more customers than even during the holidays.
“Thank you for all your support because I have fantastic customers ranging from ages 16-86," Hemly said.
Hemly added that Pajama sales are up 150 percent.
And, bra sales are down 80 percent.
“Nobody is going out, or going to graduation parties which is why it’s slow," she said.
If you are interested in stopping by and shopping their website is linked below:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.