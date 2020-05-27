Body of 30-year-old swimmer recovered from Portage Lakes State Park beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local and state authorities are investigating a drowning that occurred in Summit County on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the body of a 30-year-old man was pulled from the waters at Portage Lakes State Park beach in New Franklin.
Officials say the man was swimming when he went underwater, but did not resurface.
The Summit County Dive Team found the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, after being submerged for up to 30 minutes.
Emergency personnel took the swimmer to Barberton Citizen’s Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m.
