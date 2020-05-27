Cleveland extends civil emergency through June 30

By Michael Dakota | May 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order on Tuesday, May 26, extending the city’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through June 30, 2020.

[ Proclamation of Civil Emergency ]

The City of Cleveland continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Below are some important updates:

  • Essential services such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities will remain operational.

