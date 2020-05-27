Cleveland extends civil emergency through June 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order on Tuesday, May 26, extending the city’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through June 30, 2020.
The City of Cleveland continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Below are some important updates:
- Essential services such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities will remain operational.
