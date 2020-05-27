Cleveland Heights promoting reopening businesses with Shop Local Bingo

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - As businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis, the City of Cleveland Heights is encouraging residents to support them with Shop Local Bingo.
Each week for the next month, Cleveland Heights releases a new bingo card featuring 24 local businesses.
Every bingo you submit will be entered in a weekly drawing to win two $25 gift cards from Cleveland Heights businesses of your choosing, so dinner/dessert/beverage/groceries on is on the city!
Here’s how you can enter for a chance to win:
- Eat at or get takeout/delivery/curbside from the locations in the boxes
- Take a picture of you enjoying the food or drinks while holding your receipt
- Fill out a row either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally
- Once you get bingo, send your pictures in one email to bingo@clvhts.com, or DM @clvhts on Instagram or @clevelandheightsoh on Facebook, along with your marked card
You can continue to work on the previous week’s bingo card, or you can start on the new bingo card right away.
One winner will be drawn each week.
Cleveland Heights said by submitting your pictures, you agree to let them be posted on the City’s social media channels.
