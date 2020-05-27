Cleveland’s ‘Light Up the Lake’ Fourth of July fireworks show postponed till September

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As many communities across the state continue to navigate safety procedures and best practices for mass gatherings, Light Up the Lake, Cleveland’s official Fourth of July fireworks show, is being rescheduled for Sept. 19.
Given the current guidance from the State Department of Health and the city of Cleveland to avoid mass gatherings, organizers have decided to postpone the event.
“After weeks of researching ways to go forward with the fireworks as planned, we decided that the most prudent and safe way to celebrate was to reschedule Light Up the Lake for a later date,” Joe Marinucci, president and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to celebrating together in the fall with the many families who traditionally visit Downtown Cleveland for this annual event.”
For the most up-to-date information on Light Up the Lake and other Downtown Cleveland events, visit DowntownCleveland.com.
