Destination Cleveland launching ‘Undefeated’ movement to bring tourism back to city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Destination Cleveland announced a campaign to safely bring tourism back to the city and “lead the city out of the initial phase Covid-19 crisis.”
The “Undefeated” campaign “seeks to inspire all Clevelanders and business owners to commit and ultimately act to advance the region as it safely and responsibly reopens,” as described in a press release from Destination Cleveland.
The campaign is comprised of three phases to kick start the city’s economy and support businesses and attractions:
- Responsibly Reopen and Commit (online throughout June)
- Rediscover and Reconnect (estimated to start in July). Encourage local staycations.
- Remind and Recover (approximately August and beyond). Encourage family and friends visiting from neighboring cities.
Pending Council approval, Cuyahoga County would commit $700,000 from its federal CARES Act fund to support the Clean Committed program.
This will allow for the production and distribution of more than 300,000 “clean kits” including hand sanitizer, thermometers and masks to tourism and hospitality businesses.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said the shutdown has had a $75 to $100 million impact on the budget. He said “We want people in the community to feel safe and to be safe.”
In recognition of voluntarily agreeing to operate by the uniform standards, Destination Cleveland will promote tourism and hospitality businesses as Clean Committed.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO, Greg Harris, said like most attractions and businesses, they have their own set of protocols in place for reopening. However, he added “to know there’s a citywide initiative and a unified platform will only help when people are visiting."
As of now the Rock Hall’s target reopen date is June 15 pending approval from the Governor.
The campaign asks residents to get involved by sharing how they will help move Cleveland forward using #MyWordMyCLE on social media. Examples include volunteering, helping others find job opportunities, focusing on health and wellness, eating or shopping local.
