Euclid Hill Villa seniors speaking out as landlord still hasn’t turned A/C on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The hot temperatures can take a toll on just about anyone, especially with our elderly community.
Seniors at Euclid Hill Villa have been waiting for two weeks for their heating systems to be switched to air conditioning.
Over 200 seniors who reside at this apartment have been living in unbearable conditions.
With the sudden rise in temperatures over the last week, the A/C system still remains inactive and that poses a problem for some of these seniors with pre-existing health conditions. Alabama Crenshaw says going outside is a better option.
“I go out late in the evening. And I have two fans, one in the living room and one in the bedroom, but it doesn’t help,” he said.
Lillie Jones suffers from COPD. Jones told 19 News that she recently reached out to the building supervisors for a timetable on the changeover.
“I just called them as a matter a fact yesterday, and asked them when the air would come back on, and she said ‘they’re in the process.' However, the office wouldn’t provide a specific day or time of the heat-to-A/C switch, she said.
Jones also says this has been a past issue. “All last year we had to leave because it was a problem for a little while. And then you had to leave the apartment because there wasn’t no air...so they definitely need to get it together.”
19 News reached out to the building managers, and we’re awaiting a response.
