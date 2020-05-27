Family craft time! How to make Watermelon Stamps

Family craft time! How to make Watermelon Stamps
May 27, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr

Create a fun pattern of watermelons out of a slice of potatoes and paint!

How do you make one kind of food out of another? When you make a watermelon stamp out of a potato!

This is a fun and easy way to create a colorful pattern that you can turn into wrapping paper, a placemat, or just a cool painting! All you need is a potato, pink and green paint, a popsicle stick or chopstick and a black marker.

Check out our video to see how to create this easy and stylish family craft!

