Fire in Canton destroys ammo supply plant (video)

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters said it took more than an hour to get a fire at 50 BMG Supply on Gross Avenue NE in Canton under control.
In a video captured by resident Dawn Neira the sound of popping and ammo exploding can be heard as the fire rages.
According to officials there were injuries, but the business was destroyed.
According to 50 BMG Supply’s website they manufacture .50 BMG ammunition and components for 50 BMG caliber rifles and machine guns.
