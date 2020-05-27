Ohio’s coronavirus death toll up to 2,044; at least 33,439 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is not addressing Ohioans on Wednesday, but the state’s Department of Health still provided updated case numbers.
As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 2,044 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 33,439 cases reported statewide.
As of May 27, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 5,486 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 2,248 cases and 202 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,700 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,492 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.