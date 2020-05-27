Jimmy Dimora ‘doing relatively OK so far’ after testing positive for COVID-19 in federal prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jimmy Dimora’s attorney told 19 News Dimora remains in isolation at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
Attorney David Mills said the former Cuyahoga County Commissioner has some symptoms, but sounded like he is doing relatively ok so far.
“I remain concerned, but am staying optimistic,” said Mills.
Dimora is in isolation with other prisoners who have also tested positive.
As of Wednesday, a total of 335 inmates at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dimora is eight years into a 28-year prison sentence for corruption charges.
In April, Mills argued before the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati to lower Dimora’s sentence and also get a new trial.
His claim is that important evidence was not allowed at trial and that a new definition of an “official act” means that he did nothing wrong in voting on contracts for those who gave him gifts.
The court has not announced when they will release their decision.
In 2012, Dimora was convicted of 32 corruption related charges; including, racketeering, bribery and conspiracy.
