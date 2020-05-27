Killer of reverend’s daughter arrested by officers and FBI, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major development in a 2-year-old cold case: Members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Review Task Force arrested Jamal Kukla, 26, for the murder of Jasmine Washington on Wednesday.
Washington’s body was discovered at Broadway Christian Church on Sept. 17, 2018 in Slavic Village, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Washington, 31, a mother of three, sustained blunt force trauma to her head and face that resulted in multiple fractures, evidence was collected at the scene that ultimately led to Kukla’s arrest.
She was the oldest of six children, and her father, James Washington, Sr., is a reverend at Straightway Bible Fellowship in Cleveland Heights.
The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Review Task Force includes investigators from the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to Ciaccia.
