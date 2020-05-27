12 Lake County residents have died from COVID-19

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County General Health officials announced Wednesday 12 residents have died from COVID-19.
There are a total of 280 cases and health officials said their ages range from one-96.
Health officials also said there have been 68 hospitalizations to date and 24 ICU admissions to date.
The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:
- Wash your hands often
- Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
- Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
- Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.
Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
