12 Lake County residents have died from COVID-19

By Julia Tullos | May 27, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 9:12 AM

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County General Health officials announced Wednesday 12 residents have died from COVID-19.

There are a total of 280 cases and health officials said their ages range from one-96.

Health officials also said there have been 68 hospitalizations to date and 24 ICU admissions to date.

The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
  • Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
  • Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.

Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

