1 man killed, 3 others shot at East Cleveland gas station

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning at a gas station on Euclid Avenue.
East Cleveland police said they were sent out to Hanini Gas Station in the 12000 block of Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived at the gas station, Jamil Logan, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS transported Logan to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.
Police said the other three victims, whose names are not being released, are in stable condition.
There are no arrests at this time, but officers said they have “several persons of interest”.
