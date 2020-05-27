Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures in the 80s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm air mass remains in place across Ohio today. We will see more cloud cover. I went with a mostly cloudy sky. There is an area of low pressure off the coast of South Carolina this morning. This system is forecast to track east of us tomorrow. The cloud cover is moving in from the southeast. Most of the area will be dry again. Afternoon temperatures warm into the lower to middle 80s. A few afternoon showers and storms could pulse up west of a Sandusky to Mansfield line. Tonight is looking pretty cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and storms will be in the area due to the system to our southeast. Not much rain is in the forecast until we get to Friday.