Officials discover new species of wildlife for Ohio after 45-year search

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Division of Wildlife says researchers have discovered a new species of crayfish for Ohio.
The first-known blue crayfish in Ohio was discovered in Monroe County on May 19.
According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, researchers have been trying to locate the species in the state since 1975.
Researchers, who now must work to document the range of the blue crayfish in Ohio, believe the species only live in hillside springs and seeps.
Monroe County is located in the southeastern portion of Ohio.
