Ohio EPA & Ohio BMV working through backlog of E-check inspections

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - One by one, cars rolled up to the E-check station on Sperry Road in Westlake.
E-check stations all over the state have been closed since March 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they reopened on Monday.
As a result, many people were left wondering what to do about their car inspections.
“I was expecting lines. My cars’ plates expire in July. In order to get my plates, I need to come here, even if I mail them in," said one driver.
Ohio EPA coordinated with Ohio BMV and issued a 6-month extension to drivers whose renewal was due between Feb. 1, 2020 and June 30 of this year. That extension remains in effect but since locations reopened, many told me they wanted to get it taken care of like Jeff Bee, who was due for inspection in April.
“When I came here the first time, the governor had it shut down so I just had to wait until they opened back up so I could get my sticker," said Bee.
All locations are practicing social distancing and encouraging drivers to come alone and wear masks. They're also asking people to plan ahead and stagger visits to help reduce wait times as they know, they'll be very busy to keep up with the backlog.
“I’m somewhat relieved cause you never know if you’re gonna get stopped and get a cop that’s not too understanding but I imagine that they’re all up to speed on the state of affairs," said Bee.
To help avoid long wait periods, drivers also have the option to use one of the of 16 self-serve kiosks available 24 hours a day. In addition, Envirotest will be frequently updating its website at ohioecheck.info to keep customers informed of station volume. Customers are encouraged to check wait times before going to a station.
