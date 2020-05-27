Ohio school bus drivers honor 2020 graduates with touching tribute (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bus drivers at an Ohio school district honoring the class of 2020 with a special tribute.
Twenty-two buses were lined up in a parking lot to spell out “2020” for the graduating seniors of the Loveland City Schools District in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Bus driver Jennifer Bloom Bowman said some of the transportation workers have been with the class of 2020 students since they were in kindergarten.
“This is a huge accomplishment and anyway we can show them some love, we will do it," said Bowman. "So here’s to the Class of 2020. Your bus drivers are proud of all of you.”
Drone video from above taken by a Loveland High School faculty member captured the formation on video.
“Being a school bus driver is not just a job. It’s an adventure ! The love for our students is unconditional and each one will always hold a special place in our hearts," said Michele Winter. "Every story, every hug, every laugh and every tear with them are memories and sometimes even lessons. To the kids of the past, the present and the future, this is for you!”
The Loveland City Schools’ video on Facebook has been shared more than 7,600 times, as of Wednesday.
Schools in Ohio have been closed since March under Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders and will remain shuttered for the remainder of the academic year.
