Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to be hiding in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said they are looking for an Erie, Pa. murder suspect they believe fled to Cleveland.
Erie police said Marshawn Williams, 22, shot and killed Devin Way, 26.
The shooting happened near Southgate Drive and Usonia Avenue in Erie on Jan. 19.
A cash reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information which directly leads to his arrest.
Please call 1-866-4WANTED if you can help.
U.S. Marshals said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.
