Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to be hiding in Cleveland
Marshawn Williams (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Tullos | May 27, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 2:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said they are looking for an Erie, Pa. murder suspect they believe fled to Cleveland.

Erie police said Marshawn Williams, 22, shot and killed Devin Way, 26.

Erie, PA murder suspect believed to be in Cleveland. (Source: U.S. Marshals)

The shooting happened near Southgate Drive and Usonia Avenue in Erie on Jan. 19.

A cash reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information which directly leads to his arrest.

Please call 1-866-4WANTED if you can help.

U.S. Marshals said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

