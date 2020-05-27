Parma man discharged from University Hospitals after spending nearly 2 months recovering from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of a man who tested positive for COVID-19 gathered as he was discharged from University Hospitals Parma Medical Center after spending nearly two months recovering.
Jerry Gustin was wheeled out of the hospital as health care workers clapped his exit during the emotional ceremony. He was not able to see his family for 57 days because of the medical centers’ visitation policies.
“It’s been a long journey,” Gustin described.
“Wear the mask. Stay six feet away,” Gustin pleaded.
The 74-year-old man spent 23 days in the intensive care unit and multiple stints in hospitals and rehabilitation wards before being able to be released safely.
“I beat this stupid thing,” Gustin humorously added after he left his COVID-19 care.
