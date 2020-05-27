Pediatricians concerned about dramatic drop in wellness visits during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pediatricians at MetroHealth have noticed a 50 percent drop in wellness visits during the pandemic.
In fact, parents across the country are thinking twice about taking their children to the doctor over fears of getting COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics says visits have dropped 60 percent.
Pediatricians are concerned delaying or skipping visits may do more harm than good.
Dr. Nazha Abughali, Chair of Pediatrics at MetroHealth says, “This is very, very dangerous because if the rate of vaccination and immunity in the community is down any flareup of those infections will put those children at risk, so we don’t want to see those diseases.”
Dr. Abughali is referring to highly contagious diseases like Measles and whooping cough, both vaccine preventable diseases. This is just one of many reasons she says in person visits are necessary.
“To have tests like lead testing, or to assess developmentally for autism, for hearing and vision, to do the weight for the babies when they are born until they are one year or two years,” said Dr. Abughali.
Other issues that could come up by missing visits are flare-ups of certain chronic conditions like asthma, allergies and diabetes, and mental health problems in children and teenagers.
Dr. Abughali says she understands the initial fear of these visits during the pandemic, but assures parents they have many safety precautions in place including separate waiting rooms for children who are sick and those who are there for a check-up.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.