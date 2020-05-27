Reopening Ohio: Live music performances return to downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stella Music Club is opening its doors for fans for the first time since March 14.
“We’re super excited to be back tonight,” said Matthew Jarrell, general manager and partner at Stella Music Club on East 9th Street, right across the street from Progressive Field. “It’s rough being a live music venue, especially when you’re a club on Rock and Roll Boulevard in downtown Cleveland to not be able to have live music over here.”
The club will have tables as opposed to people standing by the stage and has reduced capacity from 200 to 85.
And no mingling.
“Once you’re seated, you have to stay at the table you’re seated at," says Jarrell. "You’re not allowed to get up and walk around with your cocktail.”
The new guidelines will bring the club to state compliance, a small cost for having music return.
“It’s been the longest seven, eight weeks of my life, coming in every day and seeing a beautiful club like this set up with no one being able to play music,” says Jarrell. “I’m so excited.”
Stella had streamed some music without an audience and been open for takeout during the shutdown.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.