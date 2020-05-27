3 RTA passengers taken to hospital after car and bus crash in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police confirm three out of the 10 passengers riding in the RTA bus were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into it early Wednesday morning.
According to Commander John Cole, officers responded to the crash on Chagrin Boulevard and Warrensville Center Road around 5:05 a.m.
Commander Cole said the driver of 2018 white Ford Taurus that crashed into the bus fled the scene before officers arrived.
The extent of the passengers’ injuries is unknown at this time.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
All lanes at the crash site are open.
