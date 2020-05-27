As some Cleveland businesses rush to reopen, others are taking a more cautious approach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite being allowed to reopen, there are still a handful of businesses that have not yet chosen to do so, out of an abundance of caution.
“I definitely feel pretty secure and comfortable with my decision to keep Flight open just as a wine shop right now,” said Lindsay Smith, the owner of Flight Cleveland, a wine shop and bar in Gordon Square.
While she’s kept her retail shop open, Smith told 19 News that she has not yet set a date for reopening the bar.
Bars and restaurants were given the go-ahead to start offering outdoor service beginning May 15, with indoor service allowed beginning May 21.
“You don’t want to disappoint customers,” Smith said. “You want to be there for them.”
Smith said she plans a grand reopening eventually, once logistics have been worked out.
Community outreach organization LakewoodAlive hosted a webinar for bars and restaurants Wednesday morning, to discuss best practices for reopening.
A representative with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health told the group the new guidelines aren’t only meant to promote higher health standards, but being visible in those practices can calm fears of unsettled customers.
“They want to feel safe as a customer and they want to come back. You guys are small businesses and they want to help you guys get through this,” she said.
Of course, the shutdown of businesses has impacted several industries, including retail business.
Jennie Doran has been slowly reopening Room Service, her boutique with locations in Ohio City and one in Shaker Heights.
“It’s been better than we expected,” she said on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after reopening on May 15 -- three days after retail shops were allowed to open.
“Just to kind of ease back into some semblance of normalcy, we made the decision to open on that Friday,” she explained.
Room Service is normally open every day, but Doran said she’s only open Friday through Sunday until the end of the month.
“We’ll sort of assess the situation after that, of course our desire is to continue to increase our open hours as quickly as is safe and smart,” Doran said.
Both Doran and Smith told 19 News they have been in contact with other businesses about implementing reopening strategies.
