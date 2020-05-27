South Euclid warns residents of phishing attack that could allow criminals to take over your computer

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of South Euclid is warning residents of a “massive phishing attack” making its rounds online.
According to the city’s webmaster, Microsoft warned about an email that appears to be from John Hopkins University with an Excel attachment claiming to have stats on the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
However, the webmaster said opening the attachment and clicking on “Enable Content” will download software allowing criminals to take over your computer and steal confidential information, “So don’t open any Excel files from Johns Hopkins!”
The City of South Euclid warns, "there will be more scams like this, so please remember to always Think Before You Click!”
