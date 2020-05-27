UH infectious disease specialist urges people to wear masks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wearing or not wearing a mask has certainly become a contentious issue and one that Gov. Mike DeWine has been outspoken about, claiming he believes more and more people will begin to wear masks as they understand the risk.
Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals, wants us all to understand the science behind why, she believes, it is important to wear a mask while out in public.
“When we look at the science of how the virus is spread it does appear that droplets play an overwhelmingly large role in how this is spreading,” she said.
And wearing a mask, other than staying home, is the best possible way, she believes, to keep droplets from spreading person to person.
So wearing a mask does not protect you, Dr. Edwards says, it’s protecting those around you.
“If you happen to be an asymptomatic spreader, you could spread this virus to somebody else. They could get sick and they could either get very, very sick in the hospital or they could even die,” she said, “And I hate to sound dramatic but it’s true.”
The Centers for Disease Controls, in recently clarified comments about how the virus is transmitted, stated the virus is spread mainly through person to person contact and mainly through droplets.
So wearing a mask, Dr. Edwards believes, is what we need to do to protect ourselves as a nation.
“If you truly believe that life is precious, as a lot of people do, and if you really and truly believe that protecting your fellow man is something that we as Americans should do, than you will wear a mask,” she said.
Secondarily, it can be looked at as an economic issue: we cannot afford a spike in cases, because the fallout would be an economic disaster.
“You know what Gov. DeWine is going to do, he’s going to shut things back down again,” she said referring to what the Governor would do if we see a serious spike in cases or deaths.
Dr. Edwards is hopeful that the warming weather will be a positive factor in controlling the spread of the virus, but that does not eliminate the need, she says, for wearing a mask.
