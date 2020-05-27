1 out of 4 in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County were unemployed in April

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released its county-by-county, and city-by-city breakdown of April’s unemployment numbers today, and Northeast Ohio counties have taken the biggest collective hit.
The full economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may not be realized for months or years, but the unemployment rate is already at historic levels.
Since modern record keeping began, the unemployment rate for the U.S. and Ohio is hitting level never before seen.
For April, the country’s unemployment rate was 14.7%, and even worse in Ohio at 16.8%.
A county-by-county report showed Northeast Ohio’s number are even higher.
In Cuyahoga, Lorain and Erie counties the numbers show about one in four people were without a job:
- Cuyahoga County: 23.5%
- Lorain County: 25.6%
- Erie County: 25.5%
- Lake County: 21.9%
- Summit County: 16.4
- Huron County: 21.5%
Unemployment rates for the largest communities in Ohio were also released showing about one in four in Cleveland were unemployed.
Three of the top four cities in the state with the highest unemployment in April, were all in Northeast Ohio.
- Cleveland 23.1%
- Toledo: 22.0%
- Canton: 16.3%
- Akron: 16.0%
