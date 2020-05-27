Wayne County troopers find 61-year-old Wadsworth man dead at rest area

CONGRESS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed 61-year-old Mark Steven Phares of Wadsworth was found dead in a recreational vehicle at a rest area on Tuesday.
The report said Wayne County troopers were conducting a safety check of the northbound rest area on I-71 on Tuesday when they found him unresponsive.
The Highway Patrol said West Salem Town and Country EMS arrived on scene and pronounced him dead.
The Wayne County Coroner’s Office is reportedly assisting in this ongoing investigation.
However, the Highway Patrol said foul play is not suspected.
