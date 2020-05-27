World champion reacts to the All-American Soap Box Derby cancellation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of Akron’s favorite summer tradition, but this year you won't hear the rumble of gravity powered derby cars. On Tuesday, the International Soap Box Derby canceled the 83rd First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby.
It is a huge bummer for many of the kids who spent all year preparing for the big day, but the derby's president and CEO, Mark Gerberich told 19 News they did consider holding the event with social distancing, but at the end of the day he realized it just wouldn't work and it wasn't worth risk the safety of the kids, their families, and the volunteers.
“It was the most amazing feeling in the world," Erin Donovan said of racing in the soap box derby.
Donovan is a two-time world champion. She won the competition last year and in 2013. The 15-year-old has been racing for nearly a decade. Her parents even met on the track.
"Racing, it’s like a second home and everything I do with racing means so much,” said Donovan.
Donovan looks forward to the big day in Akron every summer.
"You're scared, but you're also excited,” explained Donovan.
But this year, she won't get that rush of adrenaline.
"I was really disappointed and I guess you could say we're all upset because we've been working on it all year and I'm last year's world champion but the all American is all about keeping people safe and during this pandemic if that's what we have to do then that's what we have to do,” Donovan said.
The race brings in about 400 kids to compete in the week long world championship event, festivities include a parade and awards ceremony.
"I'm a high five guy right so when all 380 champs show up and this is emotional on Sunday morning and you're high fiving all of them and you get those relationships and you wanna give the hugs and do all those things,” Gerberich said.
Gerberich said they came up with a social distancing plan, but they made the call to sideline the race for 2020.
"We have a lot of volunteers that are in that vulnerable age group so my staff did a very good job of laying out the property and really social distancing but in the end and I call it congestion spots just where we're going to load cars unload cars change wheels that sort of thing just really caught up with us,” explained Gerberich.
The only other time the derby was called off was during World War II.
"That's where the responsibility comes right I mean this would've been the 83rd First Energy All American soap box derby, been running since 1934 with only a four year hiatus during WWII so really the pressure was on in a lot of ways to try to get the race run,” said Gerberich.
In the end, safety trumped tradition.
“When you really start thinking about the champs coming from all over the country and if somebody gets sick while they're here,” said Gerberich. “Then how do you control the situation when the kids leave the track?"
So, what happens to the kids who’ve qualified this year, but will age out by next year? Could they be out of luck? Derberich says maybe, but they are looking at possibly extending the age for those racers, but they have not made any final decisions yet.
