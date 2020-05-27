XO Prime Steaks shuts down after coronavirus crisis ‘made it impossible to continue operations’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After nearly 17 years in Cleveland, XO Prime Steaks has served its last meal.
The upscale Warehouse District steakhouse came onto the Cleveland scene in September of 2003.
In its time on the corner of West Saint Clair Avenue and West 6th Street, the restaurant has been a hotspot for serving up surf and turf to celebrities, from professional athletes to singers.
But on Tuesday, XO Prime Steaks shared the news of their shut down on social media, citing the coronavirus crisis as the source of their closure:
“The last few weeks have been very difficult. With extreme sadness I’m sharing with you today that XO is closed. I looked at a million angles but unfortunately this is the only viable option. The Covid health crisis created current conditions that made it impossible to continue operations for us. It’s very emotional, knowing how much blood, sweat and tears my staff and I put in over the last 17 years to put out the best product possible for our guests. Proud to have been part of such a dynamic neighborhood, helped making it a destination and showcasing the best of Cleveland dining. The support and love you gave us over the years is unmatched and I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ll cherish the experience for ever and the relationships I built. But as we all know in life as one door closes another will open up. Sharing better news with all of you soon. Forever grateful. See you soon.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.