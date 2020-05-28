Browns stay interested in Clowney while building solid line

“All of my conversations have been good with him,” Woods said. “I get on the phone and talk to him personally. He is ready to go. We just had an honest conversation, and he has been great. He is 100 percent attendance, In all the meetings, he has been there and he is speaking up. I just think for him, he really wants to just come back this year, play healthy and just show everybody what he is capable of doing. So far, he has been great.”