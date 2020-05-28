Cedar Point making tweaks to its mobile app to keep visitors safe in hopes of re-opening soon

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - As the weather starts to warm up a lot of us are craving a fun-filled day of rollercoaster rides, but right now we still don’t know when amusement parks will re-open in Ohio.
Cedar Point is already coming up with a plan to keep visitors safe once they finally do open back up.
Cedar Point is making some tweaks to its mobile app that the company hopes will help visitors stay safe once the park gates re-open.
Here are some of the major changes: visitors can make reservations online or through the mobile app – reserving a specific day and time to visit the park based on capacity.
Guests who have a season pass will be able to pull them up online and, on the app. The app will also be updating in real time with the parks processes and procedures. Mobile food ordering and cashless payments are also being expanded to reduce interaction and eliminate long lines at dining areas.
In a press conference Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine said he is not ready yet to map out a strategy that would allow amusement parks and museums to reopen. He said the travel and tourism board is still in the process of making recommendations.
“As far as amusement parks, zoos, et cetera. We’re gonna try to address that next week, that’s still being worked on, so we’ll be back in touch with everybody next week,” the Governor said.
Cedar Point said all guests who enter the park will also be required to complete a health check. They will be able to do most of that through a questionnaire on the park’s mobile app before they even arrive.
