Citizens help Garfield Heights police catch Walgreens robber

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Citizens helped police track down an 18-year-old man who had robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint.
Garfield Heights police said the store located at Turney and McCracken Roads was held up Wednesday afternoon.
After the robbery, the man fled on foot.
When officers arrived at the store, they said multiple citizens told them where they had last seen the suspect running.
Officers said that information helped them quickly locate Charles Jackson hiding in the woods behind Dave’s Supermarket.
“Thank you to the workers at Walgreens and all the citizens who helped out in this arrest. Without your assistance, Mr. Jackson would not have been apprehended yesterday, that is a certainty. We appreciate your efforts more than you know," posted Garfield Heights police in a statement on Facebook.
Jackson was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated robbery.
Police said they also found his gun and the stolen money.
