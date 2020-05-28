2 Cleveland men shot during gun sale; 1 died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot during a gun sale on Cleveland’s West Side, said police.
According to officers, the men were in the 3000 block of Scranton Avenue on May 27 around 11:45 p.m.
Shots were fired during the apparent gun sale and both men were struck.
Christopher Webb, 21, of Cleveland, was killed.
Police said Webb was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 21-year-old man was shot in thigh.
He was taken by private vehicle to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police said the 21-year-old is currently under arrest, but no charges have been filed.
His name is not being released at this time.
